A slight cooling trend is on the way this week for the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday!

The National Weather Service has now lifted the Excessive Heat Warning that was in place for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. While the interior valleys will see a slight cool-down in the mid-week, we are expected to see those triple-digit temperatures again as we head into the following weekend. Areas near the coast will also see slightly cooler conditions tomorrow. Let’s dive in!

On Monday, monsoonal moisture will bring some clouds to the area, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts, just east of the Central Coast. We are expected to NOT see any heavy rain in the forecast tomorrow!

With less monsoon cloud cover expected Monday and weaker onshore flow, it's likely that most areas will see a bump up in temperatures, but probably not quite enough to push them into any heat advisories or warnings.

Our models are suggesting a continued decrease of onshore flow to the east on Tuesday, which explains why some areas along the Central Coast will see high temps bumping up a few degrees.

Paso Robles is expected to see a high temperature of 106 degrees this upcoming Tuesday, as it will be one of the hottest days throughout the entire work week.

If you were curious about what temperatures were looking like this week at the California Mid-State Fair, there will be some come cloudy conditions at the start of the week.

Temps will slightly drop on Thursday and stay in the upper 90s, with mostly sunny skies, throughout the remainder of the week and over the course of next weekend.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast.