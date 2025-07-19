Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A slight warm up this weekend, with lot's of fun events to look forward to

A slight warm up expected this weekend
Happy Friday Central Coast!

Temperatures this weekend will be slightly warmer than what we saw today, but still very comfortable. Here is a look at what temperatures you can expect in your area tomorrow.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, Vivian has a bunch of events over on her 6 Things article. Here are some of the forecasts you can expect for some of those.

In some of our inland communities, following our weekend warm up, we will be seeing some slightly cooler temperatures coming back our way.

