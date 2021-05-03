A slight warming trend will develop through Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure is starting to build over the west coast, which means temperatures will start to trend up again through the middle of the week. This time around, the temperature increase won't be as drastic for coastal regions but daytime highs are expected to be above seasonal norms.

For the morning drive expect partly cloudy skies for most of the central coast and foggy for Lompoc and parts of the Santa Ynez valley. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunshine will be widespread from the coast to the valleys.

Along the coast, winds will be shifting out of the northwest and could reach 25 miles per hour at their peak. Daytime highs for the beaches will also be from the low to upper 60s with the potential to reach the mid-70s by Tuesday as winds shift from onshore to offshore. As for the coastal valleys, daytime highs will peak between the upper 60s and mid-70s ahead of a warmer Tuesday that could include daytime highs from the upper 70s. The warmest part of the central coast will continue to be the inland valleys where daytime highs will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. By Tuesday, as the ridge of high pressure strengthens, the inland valleys could reach the low 90s.

Following the passage of the ridge Wednesday, the rest of the week will include near seasonal temperatures and mostly clear skies.