A strong storm system will wash over the region starting Wednesday

Good afternoon Central Coast!

An overall gloomy day for us here on the Central Coast and more drizzle is still possible throughout the evening.

Tuesday will bring a couple of degrees of warming but not a noticeable change in temperature. The day will serve as another intermission from our back to back storm systems so enjoy the dry conditions before we get hit with a strong system starting Wednesday.

Brace yourself for a very rainy couple of days because starting early Wednesday morning a warm front will push in the first round of moderate rainfall. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday as the associated cold front follows, even more and at times heavier rain is expected.

During this two day period rain totals will range from 1.50-3.00 inches and locally in the mountain areas about 6.00 inches. There is a chance that some of our coastal valleys surpass the 3.00 inches of rain currently forecast as well. Flash flood warnings are not currently in place but with high rainfall rates expected, much of the region could see those added during the height of the storm.

High winds will accompany this storm system as well. There is a high wind warning in place for the SLO and SB county Mountain areas, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Besides a few left over showers Thursday evening, things will calm down and dry out through Friday.

Into the weekend more rain is possible Saturday and Sunday. Don't put those umbrellas away because our precipitation outlook for the next week or two is still looking wet!

