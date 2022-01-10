A very California January ahead

Off-shore flow will persist through the majority of the week causing a steady incline in temperature, with a possibility of reaching the 80's in a few spots.

On Monday there is a chance for a slight pause in the warming trend as models show an increase of high level clouds entering the forecast area which will cover most of the sun.

That will clear out on Tuesday and things will warm up nicely once again and hold steady with highs in the upper 60's to low 70's for most of us. The highest chance for the 80's will be Wednesday.

Nothing too active going on for the extended forecast, the only thing to note is some breezy conditions Tuesday but again they will stay below advisory levels.

The problem areas with wind gusts will be isolated to Ventura and LA Counties, while SLO and Santa Barbara will be mild.

Things start to cool ever so slightly as we head in to the end of the week. Thursday there is a system that makes it's way south of the area, causing for an increase in clouds and the smallest chance of rain.

Unfortunately even if the rain was able to form, models show it hitting too far south for us to feel anything.