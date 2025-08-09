A warm air mass is in place for areas away from the coast this weekend

Hey, Central Coast! The warming trend is still keeping communities away from the coast a little warmer due to high pressure aloft keeping temperatures above normal inland through early next week.

However, onshore flow is keeping coastal areas much cooler this weekend.

With onshore flow in place, night through morning, low clouds and fog will remain a staple of the forecast along our beaches and some coastal valleys.

The marine layer will create areas of dense fog for our coastal communities.

As for winds, some low-end sundowner winds are expected Sunday evening for the south coast.

Minimal changes are expected in these weather conditions through at least Monday.

By Tuesday, even with high pressure still in place, temperatures will begin to cool, and onshore flow will be increasing. As a result, a cooling trend will begin, but it will be most notable across the interior.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie