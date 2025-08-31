A warm Labor Day Weekend before a cool down next week

Temperatures will be on the warm side this Labor Day Weekend, but a cool down is on the way.

The one thing to keep in mind this weekend if you are heading out to our coastal communities, is that there is a Beach Hazard Statement. This means there will be dangerous rip currents and waves through Monday.

If you are planning on spending tomorrow at one of our local lakes, temperatures are looking great.

Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to what we saw today, but a little cooler in some places.

As for our extended forecast, temperatures in our inland communities will see the most notable cool down on Thursday, with most other places seeing temperatures cool the most going into Wednesday.