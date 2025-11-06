A warm-up on the way following Wednesday's rain

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Thursday.

As you head out on your commute this morning, one of the main things you'll notice is some fog. Here is where we are seeing some visibility impacts.

The rain is behind us, and we are seeing a little bit of a warm up on the way. Here is a look at the highs you can expect in your community today.

As for watches and warnings, there is only one new one today. A wind advisory in effect in the blue areas labeled below. We can expect wind speeds anywhere from 20-35mph with some gusts up to 50mph.

Here is what we are expecting for the extended forecast.