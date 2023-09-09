A warm weekend is here with the potential for scattered showers in SB County

Temperatures are warming up, and that will be the trend over the weekend with heat peaking on Sunday.

A high-pressure system lingering east of us along the states of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico is bringing warmer temperatures to California. On Friday, Paso Robles saw a high of 93 degrees. For SLO, it was 87 degrees and 78 degrees for Santa Barbara.

Our models are showing how places like Shandon and California Valley saw temperatures seven degrees warmer compared to 24 hours ago.

Another big player for this weekend’s forecast is Hurricane Jova, which has weakened to a category 1. Although it is out in the Pacific, it is causing high surf in beaches across the California coastline. We have a Beach Hazard Statement and a High Surf Advisory in effect until Monday at 5 pm.

Heat will continue to build up with beaches expecting a high of 70 degrees, 84 for coastal valleys and inland areas just shy of triple digits.

Sunday is looking like the peak heat day with beaches jumping to 79 degrees, coastal valleys holding on to upper 80s and inland areas reaching 101 degrees.

Sunday is also when Santa Barbara County could see some scattered showers thanks to remnants from Hurricane Jova.

Our seven-day forecast is showing a warm weekend, but our temperatures take a dip starting on Tuesday.

With warmer temperatures, remember to drink plenty of water, keep that sunscreen handy and try to cool off when needed. Enjoy your weekend!