A weak storm will produce light rain Friday ahead of a dry and mostly clear weekend

A weak storm system moving through the area is gradually producing light rainfall Friday morning, primarily along the north coast.

As of 4:10 a.m., San Simeon had received the most rain with 0.12''. These rainfall totals are expected to increase throughout the day, but will mostly stay below 0.25''. For the mountains and foothills across San Luis Obispo County, totals could exceed 0.25'' and reach 0.50''.

Weather modeling is showing increased rain chances from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from the north coast to the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County. More spotty shower activity will pick up throughout the afternoon before the system continues its eastward path.

Once the system passes, right behind it will be gusty winds. Northwesterly winds are expected to peak from 25-30 miles per hour from Saturday morning into Sunday, which will make for a clear weekend.

Temperatures Friday will be close to the low to mid-60s for most coastal valleys and closer to the low 70s along the south coast. As for the interiors, for northern San Luis Obispo County expect temperatures to peak around the mid-60s and for the Santa Ynez Valley to have temperatures closer to the upper 60s. West-facing beaches will stay right around the mid-60s Friday.

A high surf advisory will remain in place for San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties from 2 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday. By Friday afternoon, breaking waves will range from seven to 10 feet before increasing to eight to 12 feet Friday night.