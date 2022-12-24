A wet week follows the Christmas holiday

Merry Christmas Eve, Central Coast!

Big changes are headed our way after the holiday.

Looks like another day of sun and fun for the Central Coast Saturday and we'll squeeze out one more warm one for Christmas Sunday too! Day time highs will sit comfortably in the low to mid 70's for most areas.

Not much to report weather wise for the holiday except some fog popping up Sunday night in portions of the SLO county interiors.

Monday is when things will start to transition from the beachy weather we know and love, to match more with the winter season we are currently in. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and daytime highs will drop by several degrees.

The main evet is a rain storm headed our way on Tuesday. Rain totals are tallying up to around 1-3 inches for the Central Coast. Models are not all in agreement on those numbers just yet but that looks to be ball park totals.

While Tuesday's system will be the strongest, there will be chances for rain all the way through New Years Day. Those systems timing and totals still in question as well but chances for rain are very promising.

Temperature wise through the next week, expect things to be a lot cooler with highs unable to climb any higher than the 60's.

As of now it looks generally active from the 27th thru and including the 1st of Jan. After that models are hinting the active pattern could break down.