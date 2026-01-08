A windy and chilly morning, with sunshine this afternoon

Good morning Central Coast! Temperatures are on the chilly side this morning as you are heading out the door, but we have some sunshine to look forward to this afternoon.

Before we get into temperatures, there are a few things to bring to your attention. There are 2 wind related notices in Santa Barbara, the first being a wind advisory in effect through 8 pm tonight. There will be North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

The other is a high wind warning, in effect through 9 pm tonight. There will be North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

We are also keeping our eye on wave heights. A high surf advisory is in effect in the western beaches through 9pm on Friday. Wave heights are expected to be 10 to 15 feet with dangerous rip currents.

Alrighty, let's talk temperature. Today will be on the chilly side in most places. Here is a look at what you can expect

And warmer temperatures are coming our way. Here is a look at the 7 day forecast.