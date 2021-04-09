A windy end to the week with temperatures near seasonal averages

The south coast will remain under a high wind warning through 9 a.m. Saturday. Friday morning, peak wind gusts across Santa Barbara County were ranging from 25-68 miles per hour. The gusty conditions were covering portions of Gaviota Pass and Montecito Hills. The rest of the day will be breezy with northerly to northwesterly winds from 25-40 mph and wind gusts that could reach 60 mph.

There will be some patchy low clouds across the central coast through the morning, but the afternoon will be mostly clear.

Daytime highs will be right around seasonal averages for the beaches with temperatures from the low to upper 60s. A similar situation will take place over the coastal valleys as temperatures will be close to the mid-60s and low 70s. As for the inland valleys, expect daytime highs to be right around the low to mid-70s. Northerly flow is causing some of these daytime highs to trend down by a few degrees Friday through the end of the weekend.

Cooler temperatures are in store for the start of next week as winds are expected to shift onshore and the marine layer will have more of an opportunity to develop.