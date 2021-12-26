Active end to Christmas

Things were cool and drizzly across the forecast area today, with heavier rain starting Saturday evening.

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain fell tonight, causing damage in the Goleta area.

There were reports of what looked like a tornado event in the South Coast, and the fire department was on scene.

Damage from the weather incident included down power lines, down trees and carports awnings being ripped down as well.

National Weather Service has not yet confirmed what the incident was, but they did have a waterspout warning in place for the Goleta area.

This system and the next system are both fast moving.

The next one bringing another chance for rain will be Sunday night, tapering off Monday night.

Things should be dry until Tuesday evening when we get another system that night into Wednesday.

The temperatures leading up to 2022 will be below average, not making it out of the mid to upper 50's.

Saturday into Sunday there are a wind advisory and winter storm warning in place for the forecast area.

The Wind advisory is for the interior valleys of SLO and lifts at 4pm Sunday.

The winter storm warning bringing up top 12 inches of snow to the Santa Barbara mountains will lift at 10am Sunday.

The affected areas will be above 5,000ft. but lower elevations will see lighter snow.

Wind will also be gusting up to 45 mph during this time in the Santa Barbara mountains area