Advisory level winds are keeping clouds away from the coast

We are getting to enjoy some sunny, clear skies due to the windy conditions impacting both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

First off, we have a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. You can expect 20 to 30 mph winds along the coast and coastal valleys in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Gusts could go up to 40 mph.

Our wind model shows how those north winds have been pushing through the Central Coast throughout the day. We can expect those breezy conditions across the region to continue this evening and even tomorrow morning.

Our High Wind Warning remains in effect until 11 PM tonight in the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

This one could bring 25 to 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

Our peak wind speed for today is in the 20 mph to 30 mph range. For Santa Ynez, the peak wind speed was 31 mph, 28 mph for SLO and 25 mph for Santa Barbara.

Our Santa Barbara model is showing winds gusting up to 44 mph tonight. Winds will start to die down Monday morning and will remain steady for the rest of the week.

In terms of temperatures, we are slowly warming up with some areas reaching 70 degrees today.

San Luis Obispo saw a high of 71, Santa Barbara was nearly 80 degrees while Paso Robles stayed in the low 60s.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with beaches in the low 70s, coastal valleys and interiors in the mid to upper 70s.

You might wonder what Thanksgiving will look like this year? It’s looking like a warm one. Temperatures are expected in the low 70s and upper 60s across the board.

After the holiday, temperatures will continue to cool down into the mid 60s by next weekend.