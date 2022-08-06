Advisory level winds hit the South Coast

Saturday was a warm start to the weekend. There are not a whole lot of changes occurring through out the forecast, the main player will be the wind on the South Coast.

Saturday night there is a wind advisory in place for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The advisory is in place through Sunday morning at 6:00a.m.

The only other thing of note, is the return of monsoonal moisture. Unfortunately the rain from those thunderstorms just do not look like they are going to make it far enough north to impact Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo Counties.

The rain will be mainly isolated towards the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley. By Tuesday there is a possibility of the moisture reaching parts of the LA coast and Ventura County Mountains.

Other than the wind and rain, the forecast is benign. Temperatures will have very little day to day changes. The interiors will sit in the 90's, the coastal valleys fluctuating from upper 70's to lower 80's and the beaches on the north coast will be the coolest in the 60's.