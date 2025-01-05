Advisory-level winds will move through the mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

Weather headlines:

-Gusty north-to-northeast winds will redevelop Saturday night and into Sunday, then the offshore flow pattern will strengthen and tighten for the middle portion of next week.

-A moderate to strong offshore wind event with warm and dry conditions is expected across much of the area next week.

Detailed forecast:

Above the surface, a ridge of high pressure will peak just offshore through Monday then an upper low will dive south on Tuesday.

Near the surface, weak to locally moderate north-to-northeast offshore flow will continue through Monday and strengthen on Tuesday.

On Saturday night into Sunday, models indicate decent offshore pressure gradients and some decent upper-level wind support.

Expect advisory-level winds for the mountains in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

As of right now, there is a Wind Advisory in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 10 a.m. Sunday, January 5th.

Wind gusts are expected to range between 35 to 50 mph in these areas with the winds diminishing during the day on Sunday.

From Sunday afternoon through Monday, winds are not expected to be too much of an issue.

The weak north-to-northeast flow will continue through Monday morning with a return of weak onshore flow Monday afternoon.

For Monday night into Tuesday, as the upper low drops south, the north-to-northeast flow will increase through the day on Tuesday, beginning an extended period of significant offshore flow.

As for temperatures, expect a warming trend through Monday with the weak offshore flow and high temps.

However on Tuesday, as the offshore flow increases, some cold advection will bring some cooler temperatures to all areas.

Advisories:

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m. Sunday, January 5h.

A moderate west-northwest swell will bring high surf of 10-14 feet to west-facing beaches along the Central Coast and 6-9 feet over in Ventura County.

The rip current risk will be high. However, any coastal flooding will be very minor.