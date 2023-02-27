After a brief break more rain expected each day into Thursday

Good Morning Central Coast! We have had quite the set of storms over the past week with more on the way.

After a little break in the rain Sunday a decaying cold front began pushing into the region Sunday evening and is still impactful this morning.

Each system over the next few days will be weak, but bringing some decent rain and snow totals by the end of it. Rain chances will increase this evening across San Luis Obispo county then spread southward tonight/Monday with precipitation chances remaining through Wednesday evening.

Storms will bring rain totals of 0.50-1.00 inches for coastal and valley areas with about 1-2 inches across the mountains and foothills through Wednesday evening.

Snow will continue to be an issue but levels will not reach as low as the last several days. Levels will rise to the 3500-4500 foot range on Monday, but will fall a bit into the 3000-4000 foot range for Tuesday and Wednesday. So, with expected rainfall totals, initial snowfall estimates are for 10-18 inches above 5000 feet with 4-10 inches expected between 3000 and 5000 feet.

There is a winter weather advisory in place through Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the Santa Lucia Mountains because of that new snow expected.

Wind will get breezy through the first few days of the week but no advisory levels anticipated at this time.

Thursday and Friday look quiet with slight warming. By Sunday another chance for showers.

Have a great day Central Coast!