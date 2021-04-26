After a brief period of light rain, skies will be partly cloudy Monday

The cold front that brought light rain activity to the central coast Sunday has moved east of Los Angeles. As a result, clouds will be partly cloudy through the afternoon Monday and temperatures will be around or just below seasonal averages.

The cold front that moved in over the area struggled to bring any measurable rainfall to the central coast.#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/GTDDYsQwSV — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 26, 2021

It can't be emphasized enough how light these rainfall amounts are. In most cases, the areas that received rain only reached 0.01''-0.05''.

The afternoon will include partly cloudy skies with temperatures along the coast from the low 60s. It won't be much warmer over the coastal valleys where daytime highs are expected to only reach the mid-60s. The same conditions are expected over the interior valleys where daytime highs will only reach the mid-60s.

Northwesterly winds will be fairly prominent throughout the afternoon along the coast and over coastal valleys. They will be light and variable in the early afternoon with the potential to reach 25 miles per hour by the peak hours of the afternoon. Similar conditions are in the forecast for the coastal valleys, but winds across the interior valleys are only expected to reach 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, an upper-level high-pressure ridge will develop and temperatures will increase by about 10 degrees. As a result, daytime highs could reach the 70s along the coast by Friday and the 80s and 90s across the coastal and inland valleys.