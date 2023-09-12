After a mixed-bag forecast Monday conditions calm for the remainder of the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Monday was a bit of a mixed bag for the region as we began to transition from the hot and muggy weekend to a much more mild week, plus we got some showers mixed in there too.

Highs still climbed into the 90s in the interiors, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s at the beaches.

This was significantly cooler than Sunday for much of the region, and we will continue this trend for the next few days as we transition to a much more "typical" forecast for the Central Coast.

Although no advisory is in effect, Sundowner winds are expected to pick up once again tonight in the Santa Ynez Range with gusts of 25 to 40 mph. The Gaviota Pass could also see winds gust up to 30 mph.

The 7 day forecast looks absolutely beautiful with highs falling a couple more degrees then evening out to temps just a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!

