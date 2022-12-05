After a soggy weekend, cool temps continue alongside another rain chance

Good Morning Central Coast! After a downright soggy weekend we have a cloudy and cool start to the week.

Abundant cloud cover is expected for Monday before another low pressure system will push into the region and bring another (less robust) rain chance.

Throughout Monday the rain chances re very slim. Any moisture that does make its way into the area will be in northern SLO county. Throughout Monday evening and Tuesday, rain chances become more substantial, yet still very light. Rain totals will be under a tenth of inch.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the marine layer will deepen and fog will develop for many of the coastal areas, though that should clear throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Throughout this time period daytime highs will be very cool, Wednesday will only bring a degree or two of warming as the skies clear.

Towards the end of the week, there is another chance for rain on Friday. Models are not quite in agreement this far out, so if moisture does materialize it looks minimal and the timing will be Friday evening.

As the weekend approaches, skies will clear and we could start to see temperatures warm.

Have a great day Central Coast!