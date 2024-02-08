After a wild ride in weather the Central Coast will finally catch a breeak

What a difference a day makes:

Yesterday the Central Coast was hit by a round of severe weather that did a lot of damage in the Grover Beach area.

That damage was confirmed to be a tornado today as the National Weather Service sent an assessment team to look into the damage pattern to determine if it was from a tornado or straight-line winds. We have a separate story on the determination HERE.

In fact, if you rewind a week the Central Coast experienced flooding, hurricane force winds, 20+ft high waves, and even tornado damage. We were also hit by an atmospheric river storm system (two, in fact).

Finally, the weather pattern is changing. The trough in the jet stream which allowed cold unstable air to linger over the Central Coast is slowly moving on. It isn't gone yet.

We still have a few showers in the area on Thursday. But the amount and coverage of the showers will diminish as we move into Friday.

There is still a high surf advisory in effect into noon Friday for the west-facing Central Coast:

A ridge of high pressure will replace the trough and ultimately temperatures will warm but not right away on Friday. Most daytime highs will still linger in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The overnight lows will be cool to cold. There will likely be some areas of night and morning low clouds and the water on the ground mixed with the clearing skies and lighter winds will produce some radiational fog and low clouds.

These clouds will clear Friday but it'll take some energy to do it.

High pressure builds thru the weekend into next week and temps push from the low 60s into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week.