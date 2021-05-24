Daytime highs trend up Monday ahead of a windy evening for the south coast

Fog is filling in over the central coast Monday morning, mainly over the coastal valleys in San Luis Obispo County and for the coast and valleys for northern Santa Barbara County. As a result, commuters should be prepared to increase their following distance as visibility could be limited at times.

By the afternoon, there will be a noticeable difference in temperatures as offshore flow increases. Along the coast, expect daytime highs to range from the mid-60s to mid-70s with warmer temperatures over the central coast beaches. Over the coastal and inland valleys, peak temperatures will stay between the upper 70s and upper 80s with especially warmer temperatures along the south coast where the offshore flow will be strong.

A wind advisory will go into effect for the south coast region starting at 6 p.m. Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday. During this time period, northerly winds are expected to range from 20-30 miles per hour and gusts could reach 50 mph.

As early as Tuesday, winds will shift to onshore which will result in cooler daytime highs and the redevelopment of clouds along the coast. In addition, daytime highs will also trend down.