An extended heatwave hits hardest Friday and Saturday but advisories in place from Thursday to Monday evening

An excessive heat watch has already been issued for the interior starting Thursday morning and continuing into Friday morning, then an excessive heat warning kicks into place until Monday morning. From Monday morning into Monday night there is a heat advisory. All these advisories relate only to the interior of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

For the excessive heat warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 110 are expected. Little to no relief is expected at night with lows in the mid-60s to mid-70s. For the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch, temperatures up to 100 are expected.

Common sense precautions should be taken already for the heat. Those precautions include staying hydrated, avoiding the peak heat of the day, and paying extra attention to children and the elderly.

Even though temperatures should drop a little early next week the climate prediction center is calling for temperatures to continue to be warmer than average in their 8 to 14 day outlook.

The reason temperatures will be so warm is that a ridge of high pressure over the four corners region builds back into California. The increasing high pressure will lower the marine inversion. That lower inversion means very little access to cool air in the interior.

It is important to note that beaches and coastal valleys will be spared from this heat wave and are not included in any advisory. Night and morning marine clouds we'll visit those areas and act as a buffer against the interior heat. I like good daily clearing near the coast. This week coastal highs will range between the 70s to mid-80s. Beaches will see daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. And South Coast temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.