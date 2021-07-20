An overcast start to the day will be followed by clear skies and breezy conditions

Marine layer and fog are filling in over the central coast and coastal valleys Tuesday morning before northwesterly flow develops through the afternoon and results in mostly clear skies.

In terms of wind development, northwesterly winds will be mild to moderate over the coastal valleys and beaches Tuesday with peak wind speeds up to 20 miles per hour. The interior valleys will have slightly more mild conditions with southwesterly flow up to 15 miles per hour. The more prominent wind conditions will be along the south coast region near Gaviota and Refugio where wind speeds will likely reach 25 mph Tuesday night. As the week continues, sundowner conditions will develop over the south coast region and winds will remain gusty in the overnight hours.

Daytime highs along the coast will be between the low 60s and low 70s Tuesday, peak temperatures over the coastal valleys will stay between the low 70s and low 80s. Over the inland valleys, conditions will remain warm and seasonal as daytime highs stay between the upper 80s and upper 90s.