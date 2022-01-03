Another calm but cool day

Conditions were calm across the area today, highs slightly rebounding but still chill while overnight lows remain cold.

Day-time highs sat in the low 60's for many places but will return to the 50's Monday. Overnight lows Monday evening will start to creep up into the low to mid 40's.

In the extended forecast conditions will stay cool but reach the 60's starting Tuesday.

Things will be partly cloudy all week but remain dry. There is a wet system rolling through northern California, but will prove to be too far north for us to feel the affects.

We will see an increase in clouds Tuesday as that system moves east, and if we do feel any moisture the highest probability will be in the far northern parts of SLO county.

Other than that, as of now there doesn't seem to be any other chances for rain showing on the radars.

Expect a calm and cool first week of 2022.