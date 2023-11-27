Another cold night in the interiors while beaches deal with high surf

It was a chilly night for many folks on the Central Coast. Residents in Paso Robles, Cuyama and California Valley had to deal with freezing conditions with lows at 32 degrees.

The low for Santa Maria was 37 degrees, for Santa Ynez, it was 34 degrees and for San Luis Obispo, it was 43 degrees.

Our highs on Sunday remained pretty mild and similar to Saturday. We saw lots of 60s and 70s across the board.

The high for San Luis Obispo was 74 degrees. Cambria saw a high of 71 and Santa Barbara registered a high of 70 degrees.

Interior valleys saw highs in the low to mid 60s. The high for Santa Ynez was 68 degrees.

Our beaches in SLO County and Northern Santa Barbara County are still dealing with advisories that remain in effect until Monday. You can expect large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents and elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet.

We have a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until Monday at 10 am, and a High Surf Advisory until Monday at 3 AM.

It will be another cold night for those interiors especially in the Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills.

We have another Freeze Warning between 1 am and 8 am on Monday. Overnight lows could be as cold as 29 degrees for places such as New Cuyama, Atascadero, Paso Robles and San Miguel.

Just a reminder, crops and vehicle windshields could be frosted. Plus, extended exposure to these cold temperatures can cause hypothermia for animals and people.

Winds didn’t cause much trouble on Sunday, but we are expecting to see some southeast winds pick up on Monday in Santa Barbara.

We can expect breezy conditions in the Southcoast with gusts up to 25 mph.

In the next three days, we are going to see our temperatures go down. Our beaches are cooling from the mid 60s on Monday to upper 50s by Wednesday.

Our coastal valleys are dropping from the 70s on Monday to the upper 50s by Wednesday. Our interiors are dipping from the upper 60s to upper 50s by Wednesday.

We are tracking the potential for some rain on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, we are looking at “a light rain event with less than 0.50 inches across the area.”

Our seven-day forecast is showing cooler temperatures starting midweek. Lows in Paso Robles are still in the 30s for most of the week.

Highs in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are expected to be in the low 60s. We could see a very slight warm up on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.