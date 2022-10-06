Another few days of 90's for the interiors

Good evening Central Coast!

We woke up to a big ole blanket of clouds and fog this morning but a lot of areas saw those clouds dissipate throughout the afternoon. The coastal valleys saw the upper 70's to low 80's while the beaches that had a harder time clearing only made it to the mid 60's.

Less affected by all this cloud action was the interiors. We still saw day time highs in the mid 90's for a lot of the inland regions. That same pattern will continue through Saturday as the interiors hold onto the lower 90's before cooling into next week. We will see them drop back into the 80's and even possibly some upper 70's by mid week.

The coastal valleys will start to see a little less fog coverage the next couple of days apart from areas like Lompoc and Santa Maria who will still be hit but the low clouds through mid next week. Those clouds will fall back to enveloping the beaches just not as deep into coastal communities as previously seen this week.

Very minimal changes to our weather patterns until around Sunday. That is when a noticeable cool down will take hold and we will shrink back down to below average temperatures.

Other than that, no major weather headed our way!