Another round of rain by the weekend

Good afternoon Central Coast!

We've had some decently wet weather and it's not over yet! The drizzle will continue to fizzle out throughout the evening but more rain is poised to hit the area by the weekend.

Lots of clouds have cluttered the skies as the low pressure systems swept across the region and it has kept our daytime highs very chilly and in the 50's to very low 60's. That trend will continue all the way through the weekend.

Rain totals for the most part taped out at about a tenth of an inch or less with just a couple of spots like Cambria on the north coast, hitting the quarter of an inch mark.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the marine layer will deepen and fog will develop for many of the coastal areas, though that should clear into the daytime hours Wednesday. The Santa Barbara County interiors could see a few scattered showers but accumulations will be minimal.

Wednesday and Thursday should be calm and quiet but we can't rule out some rain drops Friday. The more probable rain chances though will be Saturday and Sunday. Models are not quite in agreement this far out, but it looks like we will see some rain first with a cold front, then with wrap around showers through Sunday.

As the new week approaches, skies will clear and we could start to see temperatures warm.