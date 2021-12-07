Another round of rain headed our way

Last nights system brought a little bit of drizzle but mainly cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

As we head into mid week we get a bit of a break between systems that will keep things cool and on the sunny side, but as we head into Thursday that will change.

Another system will roll through overnight into early Thursday morning that will be slightly stronger than Monday nights system, bringing up to a quarter inch of rain mainly to northwest SLO county.

During this period there will not be much wind happening but we will get a very cold air mass moving in off of the Gulf of Alaska which will drop our overnight lows very cold, especially in the interior valleys.

Heading into Friday winds pick up but and things will stay cool because of that air mass, but skies will start to clear up a bit as the system that is bringing the rain moves out of the forecast area.

The sun is short lived though, as a third system makes it's way to the central coast. This storm system brings a substantial amount of rain, models are showing 5 inches on the high end but more realistically about 3.

Of all the systems we are getting this one is the most impactful, bringing rain amounts we have not seen in the area in a while. It will also bring snow levels down helping out some of the mountain ski resorts.