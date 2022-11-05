Another round of rain on its way to the Central Coast

Good afternoon Central Coast! I hope you are enjoying this brief intermission from the wet weather we saw this week.

Another storm system is poised to hit the area in the first half of the week.

The effects of that system will start manifesting as early as Sunday, with increasing clouds and temperatures dropping 4-8 degrees. there may even be some very light showers by the afternoon, but the main event will be from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain totals from this system will be more substantial than what we saw last week bringing 1-2 inches of rainfall to the coast and valleys, and the mountains seeing 1.5-3 inches.

There is a small chance that thunderstorms could develop during this rain event but models are not certain on the location of that possibility. We will update as the system gets closer.

There is a lot of cold air associated with this system which will drop our snow levels again to around 3,500 feet. There is a chance that the SLO county interior foothills will see some snow but the main areas of concern will be the passes.

The area will start to see things dry out Wednesday into Thursday but the cold air will still prove to be an issue overnight. The lows could still warrant some frost or freeze hazards which we will also monitor as we get closer to that time.