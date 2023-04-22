Another sunny day with slightly cooler temperatures

Happy Earth Day!

Today will continue to be warm but not quite as warm as Friday, especially along the coast.

Tonight will bring mostly clear skies though some areas could see low clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

That fog will persist into Sunday morning. Lows for the night will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Don't worry if you have plans for Sunday it will be another sunny day. Santa Barbara County could see highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

San Luis Obispo County will see highs in the mid-60s to around 70. Our inland areas will hold onto the 80s for one more day.

A warming trend is forecast for the middle and end of next week, especially for interior areas.

KSBY News

KSBY News

Have a great Saturday Central Coast!