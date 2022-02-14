Another warm day, marine layer creeping in overnight

Record breaking heat swept across the Central Coast again Sunday, but the marine layer has already started to make a reappearance.

Temperatures, although not as warm as Saturday, still did break records in Paso Robles Sunday. They saw a high of 82 degrees, the record for this day in February was 78 degrees in 1991.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo were close but missed the record by a few degrees.

The coastal areas are seeing a cool down a bit faster than the interior valleys, due to the marine layer and sea breeze.

The reason for the cool down is a storm system passing overhead in the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring more cloud coverage and an increase in the marine layer, as we saw already this afternoon in many beach areas. Highs in those areas saw temperatures hit the 70's even with the clouds.

As the storm system gets closer, temperatures will cool even more. Monday morning clouds will pop up all over the forecast area, but Tuesday is when we will see a more significant drop in temperature.

Highs will drop into the 60's for beach areas Sunday, but stay in the 70's for many coastal valleys. Tuesday though, the coastal valley's highs will drop to a very similar temperature as the beaches, many in the 60's.

Just the smallest chance for some drizzle during this period but very low confidence in any moisture making an appearance.

Northerly winds will also prove to be a concern throughout the beginning of the week. Wind gusts will sit in the 20 mph range even hitting 30 mph for areas for much of Monday and Tuesday. They will die down midweek but there could be pockets of locally gusty conditions through the extended period.

As the storm system passes, temperatures will make a come back starting Wednesday and back in the 70's for a lot of areas Thursday.

We'll stay warm and dry through the weekend, but not as warm as we saw this weekend.