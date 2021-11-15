Another warm one today, but cool down coming

The ridge is holding strong today and will slowly break down throughout the day Monday.

The trough moving across the west coast starting Tuesday, will be a dry one for us on the Central Coast but will turn the flow on-shore which in return will push in the marine layer.

Expect mid to high level clouds to slowly increase each day starting Tuesday, and temperatures to cool, bringing things into the mid 60's to low 70's.

Things will get gusty in the higher elevations including the Santa Lucia Mountains on Wednesday, but the marine inversion might help keep things less breezy in the lower elevations.

Another trough is building off the coast Thursday that again will be dry, but will further enforce the onshore push which will deepen the marine layer and fog could become an issue late in the week.

We could see some relief and cloud break with a very weak offshore change Saturday, but it might be too soon to tell.