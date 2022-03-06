Another warm up on the way after disappointing storm system

The storm system that passed over the area Thursday and Friday brought minimal rain totals then fizzled out on Saturday.

A few spots across San Luis Obispo County saw some drizzle, mainly early in the morning, but scattered showers did not completely stop until the evening.

Higher elevations will continue to see light snow fall accumulation through the night. Mainly in the Santa Barbara County Mountains, where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place until Sunday at 10a.m..

Overnight lows will be well in the 30's for the forecast area tonight with the possibility of some frost and freezing.

This problem could reappear Sunday night into Monday morning as well, due to very cold and clear nights in the wind sheltered areas.

A High surf advisory is also in place until Sunday morning, meaning there will be large breaking waves from 8-12ft. and a dangerous rip current.

Our weather is going to take a bit of a turn as we head into the work week, when our onshore flow will once again return to offshore. Things will start to warm up back into the 70's for the majority of areas by Tuesday, and hold there through the weekend.