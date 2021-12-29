Another wet system moving in Wednesday

We had another nice little break between systems today with mainly clear skies cross the area but very cold air, which caused our highs and lows to be below average.

Hope you enjoyed the dry weather because starting overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we have another round of showers hitting the central coast.

We can expect anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rain by Thursday morning.

This system will pass over us rather quickly, but stall over the LA County causing them to receive quite a bit more rain than we will.

As the system closes in, our snow elevations will drop once again causing for an extension on the winter storm warning for the Santa Barbara County mountains.

The warning will be in place Tuesday night through Thursday evening.

We should dry out Thursday but we can't rule out the chance for a few scattered showers.

Heading into the holiday weekend, though we are dry and starting to clear.

Day-time highs and over-night lows will continue to be well below average through the new year.

Although we start out 2022 dry, a few days in we have another chance for rain.