Areas closer to the coast will remain cooler than the interior through Sunday

Weather headlines:

-The marine layer will keep the coastal areas below normal through Sunday, with areas of dense fog in the morning.

-Warmer-than-normal conditions will continue for areas away from the coast through Sunday.

-A warming trend will develop early next week as the onshore flow will weaken beneath a building ridge of high pressure.

-Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday should warm to above normal.

Detailed forecast:

Early Saturday afternoon, low clouds lingered along some of the beaches. However, mostly sunny skies will continue in most areas of the Central Coast through the afternoon. Breezy onshore flow will occur on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures will range from a few degrees below normal along the coast to 10-15 degrees above normal for the interior valleys and mountains.

Highs should reach the 60s to near 70 at the beaches, 70s to near 80 for the coast valleys, and 80s to mid-90s for the interior valleys and lower mountains.

A weak upper-level low was a couple of hundred miles southwest of Point Conception Saturday afternoon.

This upper-level low is forecast to shift northeast to Santa Barbara County’s coast tonight then into northern L.A. County by Sun afternoon.

It should drift south of the area on Monday and then dissipate on Monday night. Upper-level ridging of high pressure is expected to build into central California on Tuesday.

Low clouds are still expected to spread along nearly all of the beaches and coastal valleys tonight. Patchy dense fog will also be possible.

For Sunday night into Tuesday morning, low clouds and fog are expected again but there will be much less coverage as winds will trend offshore during the night and morning hours.

Temps on Sunday will continue to be a few degrees below normal for the coast and coastal valleys and several degrees above normal for the inland valleys and mountains.

Offshore flow will then help to bring significant warming for Monday and Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, temps will be 10-20 degrees above seasonal norms. This combined with overnight lows quite a bit above normal will bring heat concerns to the area.