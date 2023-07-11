As heat builds for interior valleys, excessive heat watches issued

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off your Tuesday there is dense fog through much of the coastal regions, this is limiting visibility for the morning commute but will also keep temps more moderate by the coasts.

We’ve already had a mini heatwave inland this month, but a more prolonged heat event develops this week, bringing temperatures up to 100-110 inland.

An excessive heat watch has already been issued for the interior starting Thursday morning and continuing into Sunday. Even though the watch doesn't begin until Thursday, interior temperatures will be near 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Common sense precautions should be taken already for the heat. Those precautions include staying hydrated, avoiding the peak heat of the day, and paying extra attention to children and the elderly.

Even though temperatures should drop a little early next week the climate prediction center is calling for temperatures to continue to be warmer than average in their 8 to 14 day outlook.

The reason temperatures will be so warm is that a ridge of high pressure over the four corners region builds back into California. The increasing high pressure will lower the marine inversion.

That lower inversion means very little access to cool air in the interior.

It is important to note that beaches and coastal valleys will be spared from this heat wave and are not included in any advisory. Night and morning marine clouds we'll visit those areas and act as a buffer against the interior heat. I like good daily clearing near the coast.

This week coastal highs will range between the 70s to mid-80s. Beaches will see daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. And South Coast temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Once we hit Thursday morning that excessive heat watch will become an excessive heat warning.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast and stay cool!

