As high pressure builds Thursday, inland valley temperatures make a return to the 90s

Skies were mostly clear across the central coast Wednesday as northwesterly winds developed and high pressure began to build over the desert southwest.

Looking ahead to the evening hours, as wind speeds calm north of Point Conception, the marine layer and low cloud cover will make a return and blanket northern Santa Barbara's coastline and San Luis Obispo County's coastline as well.

In addition, sundowner winds are expected along the south coast late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Models are indicating wind gusts could reach nearly 30 miles per hour with the potential to get up to 40 mph.

As high pressure strengthens over the desert southwest, daytime highs will increase, particularly over the interior valleys. Daytime highs will have the potential to range from the low 90s to the low 100s. As for the coastal valley communities, daytime highs will be a bit milder in comparison, but still warmer as they are expected to range from the 70s and 80s. The coast will also receive a bump up in temperatures as daytime highs will increase to the mid-60s and 70s.

These conditions, coupled with northwesterly wind will make for a warm and clear day across the central coast Thursday.