As high pressure weakens, daytime highs continue to stay mild

The forecast for Thursday is fairly consistent with conditions from Wednesday. There continues to be morning marine layer as onshore flow increases. Gradual clearing will take place across the valleys through late morning.

Along the coast, daytime highs will stay between the low to upper 60s. The onshore flow will make for a mostly cloudy day along the coast as cloud cover will be fairly stubborn to clear.

As for the coastal valley communities, foggy skies will be prominent throughout the morning drive followed by a clear afternoon. Daytime highs will stay mild, and in some cases below average, ranging from the low to mid-70s. A similar trend will be in place over the interiors as temperatures are expected to slightly stay below seasonal norms and skies will be mostly clear by the afternoon. Daytime highs will stay close to the mid-80s, for the most part, but temperatures across the deeper interiors are expected to reach the mid-90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure will start to rebuild over the four corners and shift west. As this happens, daytime highs will begin to increase again, making a return to the upper 90s by Sunday, and possibly the triple-digits by the start of next week.