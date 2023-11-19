As rain exits the Central Coast, we are focusing our attention to windy conditions in the Southcoast

Despite starting off our Saturday with rain, folks went to the beach to enjoy a beautiful sunset at Pismo Beach. Northern SLO County saw some significant rain in the last 24 hours, but we are now looking at warmer, breezier conditions for the next couple days.

You see the sun piercing through dense clouds giving us a picture-perfect sunset.

The bulk of this system mostly impacted Northern San Luis Obispo County. In the last 24 hours, San Simeon got nearly 2.5 inches of rain and Paso Robles nearly two inches.

Los Osos got an inch of rain in the last 24 hours and Nipomo got 0.85.” The Five Cities area also saw significant rain in the last 24 hours. The rain total for Arroyo Grande was 1.08”, 1.07” for Pismo Beach and Oceano 1.06”.

As we head south, those numbers go down. Los Olivos got 0.38”, Santa Maria nearly half an inch and Santa Barbara just trace amount of rain with 0.02”.

We can expect rain totals for Santa Barbara County to go up since the system is currently pushing through that area.

We are shifting our attention to winds, which are expected to pick up in the Southcoast. We have a high wind warning in effect until Monday at 12 AM.

What are we looking at? North winds between 25 and 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in our Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

Don’t get too cozy with those jackets because as we look ahead into our work week, things are expected to warm up.

In the next three days, our beaches are going from low 60s to low 70s by Tuesday. Our coastal valleys and interiors are shifting from low to mid 60s to mid 70s by Tuesday.

Our seven-day forecast is showing that warming trend for the first half of the work week across the board. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara are expected to hit nearly 80 degrees on Tuesday.

However, starting on Thursday our temperatures are dropping into the mid-60s across the board.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!