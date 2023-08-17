As the monsoon weakens focus turns to tropical storm Hilary

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off you Thursday morning there is some lingering dense fog that will impact the morning commute for some and keep temps cool for the many students starting the school year today!

As we look ahead into the day, our temperatures will start to cool down. Many kids are heading back to school tomorrow, so be prepared for slightly cooler temps especially in the interiors where highs are dropping to the mid 90s.

Beaches will hold on to the mid 60s and coastal valleys will drop to the upper 70s.

Our outlook models are showing a warmer and wetter week next week. Our seven-day forecast is showing some rain icons on Monday and Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

We're keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Hilary, which is already bringing heavy rain to Southern Mexico. Some of the impacted states include Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Jalisco and Nayarit.

Models show the storm making its way to Baja California, so its remnants could make their way to the Central Coast as early as Sunday night.

It is still early to know how much rain we could get, but it is something we are monitoring.

Make sure you download theKSBY Microclimate Weather App on your device to stay up to date with this rare weather event.

Have a great day Central Coast!