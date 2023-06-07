As the storm chances clear out more June Gloom takes over

Good morning, Central Coast!

We are halfway through the week and the chilly conditions are sticking around as our rain system clears out.

Our very odd spring weather continues with cooler-than-average temperatures even after this system departs. Tuesday was not nearly as spirited as late Monday was. Yes, the Central Coast did See a little more rain on Tuesday but not nearly as robust or energetic as Monday night was with the extreme lightning show. Cumulative rainfall for most has remained under 1/2 inch in fact many places are under 1/10 of an inch of rain for the storm.

The reason the Central Coast saw rainfall is a trough of low pressure that was slow to move through the region. That trough pulled in subtropical moisture and wrapped it around the core area of low pressure. With cold air aloft that combination turned into rain and scattered thunderstorms. Now that supply of moisture is focused further to the north and only folds around to the Central Coast producing light rainfall. As the low pressure center pulls away rainfall will continue to diminish in coverage and intensity.

There are still opportunities for rain and thunderstorms at higher elevations on Wednesday but most of the Central Coast will see diminishing potential for rain. There is a chance of a few showers early but ultimately we should see some sunshine and slowly warming temperatures through the end of the week.

Even though temperatures will warm they will end up shy of average as a trough continues to linger in the West.

The entire extended forecast while dry will remain cooler than average. And the 8 to 14 day outlook from the climate prediction center is also for generally unsettled weather at higher elevations and cool weather for most of California.




