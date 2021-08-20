Beach hazards statement remains in place at the coast while inland valley temperatures stay below average

Clouds and fog were filling in over the central coast Friday morning, but they were patchy and not widespread. This could be due to the fact that onshore flow is a tad bit weaker Friday compared to previous mornings. It could also mean clouds could continue to develop throughout the morning and afternoon but also quickly mix out.

At the coast, a beach hazards statement will remain in place through Saturday for San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County's coastlines. High tide is expected to be just over four feet Friday morning around 10:15 and will increase to nearly six and a half feet by 9 p.m. During this time, elevated surf will range from five to eight feet and tidal overflow is also a possibility.

Temperatures will continue to be right around the low to mid-60s along the coastline with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Coastal valley communities will have daytime highs from the low to mid-70s and skies should be mostly clear of cloud cover. Over the interior valleys, peak temperatures are going to be right around the low to mid-80s and skies should be mostly cloud-free. With all of this said, it will be hazy Friday, and although it might be mostly clear from clouds over certain areas, smoke from nearby wildfires will drift in over the central coast. An air quality watch is in place for Santa Barbara County as a result as air quality levels diminish across the region. Those with sensitivities or health conditions may want to limit their time outside while the wildfire smoke impacts the central coast.