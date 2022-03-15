Beautiful and warm through the week, cool down for the weekend

The forecast are was sunny and beautiful throughout Monday and will stay nice and warm through the extended period, with highs in the mid 70's for most of the region.

Another weak system is passing over the area Tuesday, soaking the Pacific Northwest, and will push in some low clouds for the Central Coast. Even with the increase in clouds out temperatures will stay rather stagnant in SLO County. Santa Barbara County will continue with its warming trend, rather unaffected by the low pressure system.

As that system makes its way east of the area, a ridge will build to the west, setting us up for another northerly wind event. The timing for the start of the wind will be Tuesday night lasting through Thursday.

Throughout this period and through Friday, temperatures will continue to rise and sit in the mid to upper 70's. Enjoy it while you can because Friday will be the last day of warm weather. As we hit the weekend temperatures will plunge and SLO county will see a small chance for rain.

I won't hold my breath on the precipitation chances, but if we do see any it will be drizzle and mainly isolated to San Luis Obispo County. The biggest impact of this system will be the sharp drop in temperatures rather than the rain. We go from upper 70's down to the mid 60's.