Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weather for a beautiful holiday

315082960_5403110299814455_5259480629674079975_n.jpg
Patty Santoianni
Patty Santoianni
315082960_5403110299814455_5259480629674079975_n.jpg
Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 18:19:05-05

Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast!

I hope everyone has enjoyed the beautiful weather that we are getting this holiday.

Lots of warmth and sunshine today, many of the day time highs are sitting in the upper 70's. The next couple of days those highs will back off little by little. The 70's will last through about Saturday but fall more significantly into Monday.

That rain potential we were all crossing our fingers for is becoming more and more unrealistic. At this point models show it shifting north and missing our area. What we will see is a dry cold front, dropping temps into the low 609's to upper 50's. Overnight lows for the interiors going to drop very low during this time period so be prepared.

If you are still headed out of the area for the holiday, we have some active issues regionally. There are already wind advisories and a red flag warning for parts of Ventura and SoCal. Winds 20-40mph with higher gusts are likely tonight into Friday.

Enjoy some turkey for me!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png