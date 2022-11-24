Beautiful weather for a beautiful holiday

Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast!

I hope everyone has enjoyed the beautiful weather that we are getting this holiday.

Lots of warmth and sunshine today, many of the day time highs are sitting in the upper 70's. The next couple of days those highs will back off little by little. The 70's will last through about Saturday but fall more significantly into Monday.

That rain potential we were all crossing our fingers for is becoming more and more unrealistic. At this point models show it shifting north and missing our area. What we will see is a dry cold front, dropping temps into the low 609's to upper 50's. Overnight lows for the interiors going to drop very low during this time period so be prepared.

If you are still headed out of the area for the holiday, we have some active issues regionally. There are already wind advisories and a red flag warning for parts of Ventura and SoCal. Winds 20-40mph with higher gusts are likely tonight into Friday.

Enjoy some turkey for me!