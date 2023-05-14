Beautiful weather for Mother's Day on the Central Coast

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Hopefully you are enjoying the nice weather we are having this Mother's Day.

The nice weather will be sticking around for the rest of this week with mostly clear skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy early on and then some low clouds and fog will move into the area. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

The start of the work week will bring low clouds and fog in the morning, but expect sunny skies later in the day. High temperatures will range from the 60s to about 70 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy early on, then low clouds and fog will move into the region later in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

In Santa Barbara County tonight will be clear early, but then low clouds and fog will move in as the night progresses. Low temperatures this evening will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Monday expect low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly cloudy skies later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

On Monday evening skies will be mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog will move in later on. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Have a great night!