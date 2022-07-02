Below average temps through the holiday

There were minimal clouds lingering across the coastal areas Saturday that dissipated throughout the afternoon, overall mainly sunny skies prevailed for the start of the holiday weekend. The early morning and late evening marine layer will continue to be the pattern at least through midweek.

We have a trough sitting in the pacific that will continue to keep our temperatures on the cooler side. That cooling trend will dominate through Wednesday before the trough moves out of our region to the east. In its place, a ridge will begin to build that will then be the dominating weather pattern through the extended period.

Temps will start to warm up Wednesday but won't be as noticeable until Thursday. By Friday, the interiors will really be cooking! I'm talking flirting with triple digits once again.

As that ridge builds our marine layer will shrink, meaning we will see a decrease in the amount of morning and evening low clouds for the period Thursday through Saturday.

Wind is once again going to be a main player for the South Coast for the short term. There is an advisory in place Saturday night that is likely going to need to be extended through Monday.

Gusty winds will pound the Santa Barbara coastline and the Santa Yenz Mountains Saturday evening until 6:00a.m. Sunday. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible. Strongest through and below passes and canyons.