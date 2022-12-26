Big changes about to hit the Central Coast

Merry Christmas Central Coast! What a beautiful day to celebrate the holiday!

Daytime highs exceeded the previous forecast with many areas reaching the low 80's, including San Luis Obispo which saw a daytime high of 82.

I hope you soaked in all the sunshine because we wont see it again for a while! Big changes are headed our way as a several spurts of rain are poised to wash over California. The first round of rain could start as early as Monday.

This first storm system could bring rain to the Central Coast starting Monday evening and last through Wednesday morning. For the Central Coast rain totals could range from 1-3 inches, ad for Santa Barbara and the South coast those numbers look a little smaller ranging from .5-1.5 inches.

As this first storm system moves to the south of us Wednesday, more rain will pop up throughout the week. A second impulse may bring a renew chance of rain and mountain snow showers

Thursday into Friday.

There is growing confidence in another more significant system with widespread rain sometime weekend or right around the New Year. However, this system is far from a slam dunk as models have not yet fully aligned.

Throughout the gloomy week, temperature will continue to be below normal, struggling to reach the 60s even in the warmest coastal areas.