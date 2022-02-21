Big drop in temperature right around the corner

Temperatures were already dropping across the forecast area today, sending many highs into the upper 50's to low 60's.

As this storm system approaches, it's tracking south east across the United States. This resulting in an increase in the marine layer, especially on the north coast.

Temperatures will continue to drop another 5-10 degrees as we the system gets closer. The system is associated with polar air, meaning it will be a very cold the next few days.

There will be some intense north and north westerly winds associated with this storm as well. Monday afternoon gusts will reach the 30 mph range in a few spots across the Central Coast and South Coast.

The likelihood of a wind advisory being added to the forecast is high for Monday and Tuesday.

By then, highs will have fallen into the low 50's across the region.

Tuesday is also the day we will get the highest chance for some rain. Early afternoon the precipitation will be wide spread throughout the forecast area bringing a range of a hundred of an inch to two tenths of an inch on the Central Coast.

We cannot rule out the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail Tuesday night as well.

Because the air associated with this system is so cold, snow levels will also drop to around 2,000 ft..

Anything above that range can see 2-5 in. of snow in the mountains. On the peaks of the San Gabriel Mountains there is a chance for up to 5 in. of snow.

Although things will start to clear out midweek, Wednesday will still be a very cold day and even colder night with overnight lows dropping into the 20's for the interior valleys and 30's for the coastal valleys.

While Thursday it will start to get a bit warmer, we won't see a real change until Friday where temperatures rebound into the 60's and eventually the 70's by Saturday.